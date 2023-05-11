China says it will resolutely object if U.S. curbs investment in semiconductor industry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- China
China will resolutely object if the U.S. restricts its firms from investing in Chinese semiconductor industry, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.
Shu said at a news briefing that such U.S. behaviors will affect companies' normal operation and damage the international economic and trade order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Shu Jueting
- Chinese
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says it has not got any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan
New York parade spotlights Communist China's war against faith
China's Taiwan Affairs Office: China will be prepared for any harm to sovereignty
Fidelity says raised $156 mln for first onshore China mutual fund
China stocks edge lower ahead of holiday week; Hong Kong gains