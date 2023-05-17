Warner Bros. Discovery to set up development centre in Hyderabad
Discovery, a global media and entertainment giant, renowned for its diverse portfolio of content and brands is making its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad by setting up an International Development Centre IDC here.An official release from the State government said IDC is expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals.
Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment giant, renowned for its diverse portfolio of content and brands is making its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad by setting up an International Development Centre (IDC) here.
An official release from the State government said IDC is expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals. IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who is currently touring USA, met Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. The discussions during the meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad. Warner Bros. Discovery's impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognised names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest. By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city's dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment.
The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery's operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals, further expanding its workforce as the business grows. This move highlights Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to investing in the local talent pool and fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Our bowlers were amazing," says David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans
Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros Discovery's surprise loss clouds strong streaming unit show; On 'Star Wars' day, Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros Discovery's surprise loss clouds strong streaming unit show; 'Plagiarism machines': Hollywood writers and studios battle over the future of AI and more
Countering Siraj was the key, we're looking like a good team now: Warner
"Our intention was to take on Mohammed Siraj," says DC captain David Warner after 7-wicket win over RCB