Warner Bros. Discovery to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment giant, renowned for its diverse portfolio of content and brands is making its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad by setting up an International Development Centre (IDC) here.

An official release from the State government said IDC is expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals. IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who is currently touring USA, met Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. The discussions during the meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad. Warner Bros. Discovery's impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognised names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest. By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city's dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment.

The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery's operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals, further expanding its workforce as the business grows. This move highlights Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to investing in the local talent pool and fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad, the release added.

