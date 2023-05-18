Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean

Left Menu

A Chinese envoy asked Australian authorities on Thursday to increase efforts to find survivors in an Indian Ocean search for 39 missing from a capsized Chinese fishing boat.Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the Australian authority had already sent four airplanes and three ships to the search area, which is in the center of the Indian Ocean.No survivors or life rafts have been spotted.Xiao said China wanted to coordinate with friendly countries, including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort following the capsizing on Tuesday.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 18-05-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 09:22 IST
A Chinese envoy asked Australian authorities on Thursday to increase efforts to find survivors in an Indian Ocean search for 39 missing from a capsized Chinese fishing boat.

Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the Australian authority had already sent four airplanes and three ships to the search area, which is in the center of the Indian Ocean.

No survivors or life rafts have been spotted.

Xiao said China wanted to coordinate with "friendly countries," including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort following the capsizing on Tuesday. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the search coordinator, said the upturned hull was spotted on Tuesday from a cargo ship 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) northwest of the Australian west coast city of Perth.

Chinese authorities say the missing crew includes 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.

"We wish that they could send more — more aircraft, more ships and more staff," Xiao told reporters, referring to Australian authorities. "We wish that our Australian colleagues would coordinate with other international or foreign vessels or ships near that area … to help the search and rescue to save as many lives as possible.'' On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang ordered Chinese diplomats, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors.

Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their willingness to join in the search, and merchant and fishing vessels in the area searched for survivors Wednesday.

The search authority did not immediately respond to a request on Thursday for an update on the search and rescue operation.

Transport Minister Catherine King, who is responsible for the search authority, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No word was given on the cause of the capsizing.

The capsized boat, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, was based in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, operated by the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd., according to reports. Another Chinese vessel, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018, is operating near to the upturned hull and has been asked to conduct a grid search for survivors, according to Indonesian authorities.(AP) RUP RUP

