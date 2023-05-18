Left Menu

Netflix, Ola, Uber not integrated with PIPOnet app, says NuRe Bharat CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:19 IST
3i Infotech-led consortium NuRe Bharat Network has not integrated Netflix, Ola, Uber or any other company with its PIPOnet app, a senior official of the company said.

NuRe Bharat Network and RailTel on Monday unveiled PIPOnet mobile app with aims to provide all services, including e-ticketing, travel, stay reservations, and entertainment apps, for railway passengers.

The company in its presentation had used the names of Netflix, Uber, Ola as partners on PIPOnet app.

''Nure Bharat Network would like to clarify that Netflix, Ola, Uber and any other company names that have been used were only mentioned as part of an example to introduce the kind of integrated entertainment, travel and other facilities that PIPOnet will be providing. We have not yet onboarded or integrated with any other company as it cannot be done without a partnership agreement,'' NuRe Bharat Network, Chief Executive Officer, Sax Krishna said in a statement.

NuRe Bharat has bagged exclusive rights to sell and monetise RailTel's Wi-Fi services.

Krishna said that the free Wi-Fi facility will only be provided across 6,109 railway stations and not while commuting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

