Left Menu

Man who rushed Vatican City gate sent for psychiatric care at nearby hospital

The man who drove through a Vatican City gate and kept going even after guards fired at his car was taken Friday to a nearby hospital for psychiatric care after a preliminary interrogation, the Vatican said.The man, who has not been identified by the Holy See, was taken to the Santo Spirito in Sassia psychiatric ward after spending the night in the Vatican police barracks.According to the Holy See, the man rushed the Santa Anna gate sometime after 8 pm Thursday, after the Swiss Guards initially refused him entry.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST
Man who rushed Vatican City gate sent for psychiatric care at nearby hospital

The man who drove through a Vatican City gate and kept going even after guards fired at his car was taken Friday to a nearby hospital for psychiatric care after a preliminary interrogation, the Vatican said.

The man, who has not been identified by the Holy See, was taken to the Santo Spirito in Sassia psychiatric ward after spending the night in the Vatican police barracks.

According to the Holy See, the man rushed the Santa Anna gate sometime after 8 pm Thursday, after the Swiss Guards initially refused him entry. He kept accelerating after Vatican gendarmes at an interior checkpoint fired at his tires, and ultimately stopped inside one of the courtyards of the Apostolic Palace.

There, Vatican gendarmes arrested him, the Holy See statement said, adding that at the time he seemed in an agitated psychological state.

In an update Friday, the Vatican said the man, who was believed to be in his 40s, was interrogated by a Vatican magistrate in the presence of a lawyer. Given his condition, ''he was taken to the psychiatric ward ... for obligatory treatment'', the statement said.

There was no word about his ultimate destination or motive, but the gendarmes closed the main internal gate leading to the piazza in front of the hotel where Pope Francis lives. The pope was believed to have been in the Santa Marta hotel at the time.

The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night.

While visitors can access St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums during business hours, and people with doctors' prescriptions can go to the Vatican pharmacy, permission is required to get into other buildings in the enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023