Heritage Under Siege: Golestan Palace in Crisis

The iconic Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffers damage amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. UNESCO is monitoring the situation, communicating site coordinates to protect cultural heritage. The palace, a Qajar era masterpiece, integrates Persian and Western architectural influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:19 IST
The renowned Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has reportedly sustained damage amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. UNESCO expressed its commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage in Iran and the region. They are closely monitoring the situation, while communicating the coordinates of listed sites to relevant parties to prevent further destruction.

Recognized as a Qajar era masterpiece, Golestan Palace symbolizes the fusion of Persian craftsmanship and Western architectural influences. Recent reports from Iranian and international media have highlighted the damage, including footage showing the impacted facade and interior rooms of the historic site.

The ongoing conflict has seen a rise in hostilities, with significant strikes involving the US and Israel against Iran. This escalation resulted in the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has targeted various US bases across the Gulf region, increasing risks to cultural heritage. UNESCO has highlighted the legal protections for such sites under international conventions.

