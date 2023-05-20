Maha: Civic transport bus catches fire in Thane; none hurt
PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 15 passengers had a narrow escape when a civic transport bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, an official said.
The blaze erupted around 11.45 am onboard a Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) bus travelling from Alimgarh to Thane railway station, he said. Firemen and locals doused the flames within 15 minutes and all occupants of the bus escaped unhurt, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.
The bus was partially damaged in the fire that had erupted due to short circuit, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Undertaking
- Thane Municipal Transport
- Thane
- Avinash Sawant
- Maharashtra's
- Alimgarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Thane civic chief issues notice to official for inaction against unauthorised constructions
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks
Maha: Six injured in tempo accident in Thane district
Maha: Drugs worth Rs 8.4 lakh seized in Thane; 2 held
Teacher punishes Thane school students for not paying fees; suspended