Secretary (Telecom) K Rajaraman visits Duhai Depot of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman of Digital Communications Commission K Rajaraman and Managing Director of NCRTC Vinay Kumar Singh on Sunday visited the Duhai Depot of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

During the visit, Rajaraman oversaw the features of the state-of-the-art modern RAPIDX train sets and track designed where trains are expected to travel at a speed of 180 kmph.

He also reviewed the critical voice communication and video application on a train running at a speed of more than 150 kmph.

As India's first Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) license holder, the National (Capital Region Transport Corporation) NCRTC has implemented Long-Term Evolution (LTE) communication backbone in 700 MHz band for signalling and train control, mission critical voice communication and video application, a statement said.

The RAPIDX corridor is the first rail-based system in the world to implement a combination of European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 along with hybrid level 3 over LTE radio. Further, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) are being deployed. The system will offer increased safety and higher line capacity, it said.

''ETCS L2 over LTE is also pivotal for making the RAPIDX corridors interoperable. This will allow the RRTS trains to move seamlessly from one corridor to another and will help passengers travel comfortably without the hassle of changing trains through all phase I corridors. Interoperability not only ensures the convenience of the commuters, but also makes the system vendor agnostic, saving significant cost in the implementation of future RAPIDX corridors,'' the NCRTC said in the statement.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad will connect key urban nodes across Delhi-NCR. The rail service will be named as RAPIDX.

