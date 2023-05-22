South Indian Bank earns global and national recognition for creating superior customer experience

South Indian Bank (SIB), one of the leading and fastest growing private sector banks in India, won two prestigious awards for creating superior customer experience.

South Indian Bank (SIB) has been recognised with 'Outstanding Digital CX – SME Loans' at the sixth Digital CX Awards held in Singapore, making it the second international award for the bank. SIB was honoured with the award in recognition of its innovative GST-based instant business loan digital journey that has revolutionized the banking experience. The annual Digital CX Awards have been instituted by Singapore based 'The Digital Banker' to acknowledge exceptional digital customer experiences in the global financial industry.

The bank has also been recognised at 13th edition of the Finnoviti Awards for launching Micro LOS Platform which caters specifically to the agri customers. This recognition highlights the bank's efforts to offer cutting-edge technology and excellent services to its customers. Finnoviti Awards recognizes the innovations in BFSI and honour the innovators. This is the fourth time in a row that SIB has bagged the Finnoviti Awards.

Expressing joy on the occasion, Mr. Sony A, Senior General Manager & Chief Information Officer, South Indian Bank said, ''We, at South Indian Bank, have always been on our forefront to create a superior customer experience. This recognition by Digital CX Awards and Finnoviti Awards is a testament to the bank's commitment to providing the best digital banking experience to all types of customers. We have consistently blended trust with technology in our operations and services and the awards motivate us further towards excellence. We are proud that our endeavours are being recognized by both national and global platforms.'' South Indian Bank has been recognized with 50+ awards and accolades for creating superior customer experience with technology innovation.

About South Indian Bank South Indian Bank is a leading Kerala-based Private sector bank with a nationwide presence. The bank's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange Mumbai (BSE) and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai (NSE). South Indian Bank has 940 branches, 1167 ATMs and 125 CDR/CDMs across India and a representative office in Dubai, UAE. South Indian Bank is a pioneer in technology-based banking, offering an array of digital products and services. It has one of the youngest workforces in the banking sector in the country. The Bank's Vision 2024 focuses on the 6 Cs -- capital, CASA, cost-to-income, competency building, customer focus, and compliance.

