Left Menu

Indian expats among asian cyclists injured in hit-run accident in Kuwait: Report

However, later he turned himself in, the report said.However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident.A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 10:59 IST
Indian expats among asian cyclists injured in hit-run accident in Kuwait: Report

Indian expats were among 15 asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

''The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in,'' the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident.

A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols. It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023