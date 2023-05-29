Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy pays tribute to Americans who fought in war

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:19 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy pays tribute to Americans who fought in war
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute on Monday to U.S. nationals who have fought in the 15-month-old war against Russian invaders, saying they were devoted to upholding the values of freedom. "We Ukrainians will always be grateful to the U.S. and every American for extraordinary support," Zelenskiy, standing outside his office in Kyiv, said in English in a video message marking the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

"When we remember the warriors who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom, we recall the reason we are alive, why we live the way we like and why our free nations stand." Americans have been among thousands of foreign nationals signing up for tours of duty in Ukraine in various units.

There are no official figures for the numbers who have died in the conflict, but media and other reports put the number of U.S. casualties at nearly 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023