DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

In a strategic move, the DMK has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16. The party, led by President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, has nominated sitting MP Tiruchi Siva and party spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran to contest the polls.

This decision comes as part of an effort to strengthen their presence in the upper house of Parliament. The announcement was made in a formal release from the DMK, specifying the selections and highlighting the alliances formed with other political entities.

The party has also confirmed the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat each to its coalition partners, the Congress party and Premalatha Vijaykant-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), ensuring a cohesive strategy ahead of the elections.

