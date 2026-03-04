Left Menu

DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

The DMK announced MP Tiruchi Siva and spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, with a seat each allotted to allies Congress and DMDK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:41 IST
DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the DMK has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16. The party, led by President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, has nominated sitting MP Tiruchi Siva and party spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran to contest the polls.

This decision comes as part of an effort to strengthen their presence in the upper house of Parliament. The announcement was made in a formal release from the DMK, specifying the selections and highlighting the alliances formed with other political entities.

The party has also confirmed the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat each to its coalition partners, the Congress party and Premalatha Vijaykant-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), ensuring a cohesive strategy ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
2
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India
3
Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

 India
4
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026