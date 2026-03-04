DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
The DMK announced MP Tiruchi Siva and spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, with a seat each allotted to allies Congress and DMDK.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the DMK has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16. The party, led by President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, has nominated sitting MP Tiruchi Siva and party spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran to contest the polls.
This decision comes as part of an effort to strengthen their presence in the upper house of Parliament. The announcement was made in a formal release from the DMK, specifying the selections and highlighting the alliances formed with other political entities.
The party has also confirmed the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat each to its coalition partners, the Congress party and Premalatha Vijaykant-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), ensuring a cohesive strategy ahead of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Berlinale Under Scrutiny: Balancing Art and Politics Amidst Tension Over Gaza
The Legacy of H K Dua: A Giant in Indian Journalism Passes Away
Air India Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil
Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: A Ripple Effect on Indian Airports
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis