5 Greek border police officers arrested on suspicion of working with migrant smugglers

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 30-05-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 02:36 IST
Greek authorities said Monday they had arrested five police officers from a special border guard force on suspicion of working with smugglers to help migrants cross into the country from neighbouring Turkiye.

A police statement said the five suspects are believed to have facilitated the entry of at least 100 people since late October, using boats to cross the Evros River that runs along the northeastern Greek land border with Turkiye.

During the arrests in the border town of Didymoteicho Monday, police confiscated some 26,000 euros (USD 28,000) in cash, and nearly 60 mobile phones. The operation followed an investigation by the police internal affairs squad.

The Evros is a key crossing point into Greece for people seeking a better life in the European Union. Greece has built a high fence along much of the border to prevent migrant entries, and is planning to further extend it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

