Left Menu

Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi access in all cabin classes from July 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:26 IST
Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi access in all cabin classes from July 1

Singapore Airlines will offer free unlimited wifi access to passengers in all cabin classes on its flights, including those connecting Indian cities.

The enhanced wifi offering will be available virtually across the entire aircraft fleet and almost the entire global SIA route network, it said in a release on Wednesday.

India is a key market for Singapore Airlines, which flies 96 times a week from eight Indian cities.

''Customers will enjoy the most comprehensive free unlimited wifi access in the airline industry from 1 July 2023, when the service is extended to all travellers in all cabin classes, including Premium Economy Class and Economy Class,'' the release said.

Indian full-service carrier Vistara is jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

In November last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The merger process is on and is subject to various regulatory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023