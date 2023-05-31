Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi access in all cabin classes from July 1

Singapore Airlines will offer free unlimited wifi access to passengers in all cabin classes on its flights, including those connecting Indian cities.

The enhanced wifi offering will be available virtually across the entire aircraft fleet and almost the entire global SIA route network, it said in a release on Wednesday.

India is a key market for Singapore Airlines, which flies 96 times a week from eight Indian cities.

''Customers will enjoy the most comprehensive free unlimited wifi access in the airline industry from 1 July 2023, when the service is extended to all travellers in all cabin classes, including Premium Economy Class and Economy Class,'' the release said.

Indian full-service carrier Vistara is jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

In November last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The merger process is on and is subject to various regulatory approvals.

