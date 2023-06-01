Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew members in one year

Tata Group-owned Air India Express and AirAsia India together have recruited more than 800 trainee cabin crew members in the last one year.

Besides, Air India Express, which is the international budget arm of Air India, has added over 280 pilots during the one year from June 2022.

The induction process, which started in June last year attracted a diverse pool of candidates, through joint walk-in recruitment drives conducted across various metro cities and small towns, Air India Express said in a release on Thursday.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Air India along with Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling firm Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS).

The Group currently fully owns three airlines -- Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India while it holds 51 per cent ownership in its joint venture airline with Singapore Airline, Vistara, which is also being merged with Air India.

The large-scale recruitment is a significant milestone in the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express, as per the release.

Following the selection process, a significant number of trainees underwent comprehensive training at Air India Express' Mumbai facility, leveraging the combined expertise of both airlines, it added.

