Bisleri International Strengthens its Carbonated Soft Drink Portfolio with Three New Flavours: Rev, Pop and Spyci Jeera

Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water and the pioneer of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) in the country, has launched three exciting flavours – Bisleri Pop (orange-flavoured carbonated drink), Bisleri Rev (cola-flavoured carbonated drink) and Bisleri Spyci Jeera, while it will continue with its zesty lemon-minty flavour. The new fizzy drinks portfolio reflects the modern palette of GenZ, who are looking for the ultimate refreshing taste. Each of the beverage’s has a unique and strong flavour that complements its functional stimulation. Commenting on the launch, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, ''Bisleri International has a strong heritage of launching iconic products in the country. Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers' tastebuds. Today’s youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming. Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently popular in Bollywood and digital platforms. They have a strong connect with the youth. We are confident that our campaign will resonate with the GenZ’s who are constantly looking at exploring newer products and creating a niche for themselves.'' The range will be available in 160ml and 600ml across general and modern trade stores in the country. Bisleri Limonata The flagship carbonated soft drink product of Bisleri International – Bisleri Limonata is a zesty makeover of the traditional fresh-lime soda with an added twist of mint. The cute, bubbly actress Sanjana Sanghi has been roped in as the face of the brand. Bisleri Pop A refreshing, orange-flavoured carbonated drink that has a new expression for love. Popular actor and musician Saba Azad, along with the charming actor Armaan Ralhan have been roped in as the face of this fresh, vibrant brand - Bisleri Pop. Bisleri Rev The original cola revolution will inspire the youth as it stands for toughness and masculinity. OTT actor Aashim Gulati exhibits machoism and roughness with his attitude as he is the face for Bisleri Rev. Bisleri Spyci Jeera Bisleri Spyci Jeera is an extension of the existing Bisleri Spyci offering added masala that is in trend. OTT's latest sensation Anjali Sivaraman exuberates her free-wheeling spirit as the face of Spyci Jeera. The product will hit the markets shortly. The entire product category will be supported through a robust integrated marketing campaign focusing on digital and social media. Besides, Bisleri had undertaken sampling of Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Rev at the home-ground IPL matches where it was the Hydration Partner. Further, in-store branded promotions, including retail and point of sales, will be amplified across general stores and modern trade in the country to promote each beverage's unique offerings. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)