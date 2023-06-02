Left Menu

Nepal PM offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda on Friday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, hours after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, state ministers Mohan Yadav and Jagdish Devda welcomed the Nepal PM at the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:13 IST
Nepal PM offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' on Friday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, hours after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, state ministers Mohan Yadav and Jagdish Devda welcomed the Nepal PM at the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country. The temple, especially its Nandi Hall and the sanctum sanctorum, was decorated with flowers. A red carpet was laid in the temple premise to welcome the Nepalese PM and his delegation. Priests blew conch shells to welcome the guests from the neighbouring country. Wearing a saffron-coloured shawl, Prachanda later performed religious rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple around 1.30 pm amid chanting of 'shlokas' (hymns) by priests, an official said. Prachanda offered 100 'rudraksh' and Rs 51,000 at the temple during the visit, the official said. The Nepalese PM arrived at the temple by road from Indore, where he arrived earlier in the day, amid tight security arrangements put in place along the nearly 55 km-long route. After visiting the temple, Prachanda will return to Indore, where he is scheduled to meet the governor, visit a solid waste management plant operated by the local civic body. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in his honour in Indore tonight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023