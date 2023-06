BRIEF-India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Convened A Meeting To Review Situation Related To Train Accident In Eastern India - CNBC-TV18 Citing Sources

June 3 (Reuters) -

* INDIA'S PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAS CONVENED A MEETING TO REVIEW SITUATION RELATED TO TRAIN ACCIDENT IN EASTERN INDIA - CNBC-TV18 CITING SOURCES Source text: https://bit.ly/45MjrSS

