Odisha train accident: Baghel speaks to Patnaik, assures all help from Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday spoke to his Odisha peer Naveen Patnaik and assured of every possible assistance to the neighbouring state where a horrific rail crash involving three trains has killed at least 261 people.In a telephonic conversation with Patnaik in the morning, Baghel expressed grief over the incident that also left more than 900 injured and condoled the death of rail passengers, an official statement here said.Baghel assured Patnaik of extending every possible assistance to Odisha from Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday spoke to his Odisha peer Naveen Patnaik and assured of every possible assistance to the neighbouring state where a horrific rail crash involving three trains has killed at least 261 people.

In a telephonic conversation with Patnaik in the morning, Baghel expressed grief over the incident that also left more than 900 injured and condoled the death of rail passengers, an official statement here said.

Baghel assured Patnaik of extending every possible assistance to Odisha from Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, it said.

Three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 261 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. While it is not clear what caused the crash, sources indicate a possible signalling failure.

