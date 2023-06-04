Left Menu

magicpin plans to have 20,000 fashion stores on its platform by year-end: Anshoo Sharma

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 14:58 IST
magicpin plans to have 20,000 fashion stores on its platform by year-end: Anshoo Sharma

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin plans to have 20,000 fashion stores on its platform by December this year, a senior company official said.

The company claims to have added over 150 fashion brands and 10,000 fashion stores in the last 12 months.

Fashion as a category currently contributes 25 per cent to the company's total business, magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma told PTI ''Going further, we will double down our presence and tie up with 10,000 more fashion stores by the end of this calendar year and bring our grand total to 20,000 stores by end of the year, as customers' seek value for money fashion options from popular international and national brands,'' he said.

According to Statista, India's fashion market size was estimated at USD 97.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 180 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 per cent.

The company has onboarded brands like Puma, Titan World, Wildcraft, United Colors of Benetton, Levi's, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Max Fashion and Van Heusen, among others, Sharma said.

''We are the single largest hyperlocal fashion retail platform and have been experiencing steady 10 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of scale in the last year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023