Odisha train crash man-made disaster, Railway Minister must go: Cong MP

Congress leader and South Goa Member of Parliament Fransisco Sardinha on Monday sought the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last week's Odisha rail tragedy which claimed 275 lives and left more than 800 injured.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sardinha blamed ''human negligence'' for the June 2 crash involving three trains near Bahanga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore.

"This train accident was a man-made disaster caused by utter negligence and serious lapses in the system. There seems to be no equipment in place to avoid accidents," he said.

Sardinha said those responsible for the crash, said to the worst rail disaster in the country in decades, should not only face suspension, but also be sent to jail.

Their lethargic behaviour is responsible for the accident, said the Lok Sabha MP.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about taking action against the guilty, he should first sack Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Let him start action from him," he added.

"The Railways Minister should resign. He has failed to put in place a system to avoid rail accidents,'' said the Congress leader.

Sardinha demanded that the launch of new Vande Bharat Express trains be stopped till a robust safety system is put in place by the Railways.

"We don't want more accidents and deaths. Speed limit of these trains should be reduced till equipment are installed to avoid accidents," he added.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express flag-off event, which was scheduled for June 3, was cancelled following the Odisha train tragedy.

