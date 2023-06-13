Left Menu

DGCA issues aerodrome licence to Pithoragarh's Naini Saini airport

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:53 IST
The Naini Saini airport here has received the DGCA's aerodrome licence to operate civil flights.

The licence which permits take-off and landing of civil flights at the airport is valid for six months.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for issuing the licence, saying it was a big step towards strengthening air connectivity in the state.

The licence was issued on Monday.

''We have received the licence that is valid for six months to run civil flights from the airport,'' the airport's manager Anurag Arya said.

A DGCA team visited the airport last month to conduct a survey of the facilities there ahead of issuing the license.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

