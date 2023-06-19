Left Menu

IndiGo places firm order for 500 planes with Airbus

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced placing a firm order for 500 narrow-body planes with Airbus.This is the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus.Financial details of the order were not disclosed.Earlier this year, Tata Group-owned Air India had placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

19-06-2023
IndiGo places firm order for 500 planes with Airbus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced placing a firm order for 500 narrow-body planes with Airbus.

This is the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus.

Financial details of the order were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Tata Group-owned Air India had placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing. Currently, IndiGo operates more than 300 aircraft. It has previous orders totalling 480 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered. ''With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo's order book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade,'' the airline said in a release.

The IndiGo order book comprises a mix of A320 NEO, A321 NEO and A321 XLR aircraft.

