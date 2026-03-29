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Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

A Mumbai sessions court has ordered summonses against former Maharashtra top police officials, including ex-DGP Satish Mathur, for neglecting to file an FIR against MHADA officers in a fraud case. The court criticized the officers for delaying actions and stressed that anti-corruption laws need better enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:26 IST
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint
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A Mumbai sessions court has mandated the issuance of summons to former top police officials, including ex-Director General of Police Satish Mathur, for their failure to register an FIR against MHADA officials over alleged fraud.

Additional Sessions Judge Mujibodeen S. Shaikh overturned a previous dismissal order, criticizing the officers for delaying necessary actions under false pretenses while they awaited official opinions from government departments they were supposed to investigate.

Judge Shaikh emphasized the need for swift and fair application of anti-corruption laws, highlighting public administration's pervasive corrupt activities. The court called for the restoration of the complaint to address officers' negligence adequately and to ensure no abuse of power goes unchecked.

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