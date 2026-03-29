Telangana's Bold Move to Protect Cows with State-of-the-Art 'Goshalas'

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled comprehensive plans to safeguard the state's cow population by constructing state-of-the-art 'goshalas' or cow shelters. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance animal welfare and address issues related to stray animals within municipal limits.

The foundation stone for a significant goshala has been laid at Yenkapally, featuring advanced facilities to cater to animal needs. Additional shelters are planned across several locations, notably near major temples, showcasing the government's commitment to cultural and religious sentiment as part of their animal protection strategy.

Animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi visited Telangana and was briefed on these initiatives. She expressed her approval and praised the state government's proactive approach towards animal welfare, including efforts for stray dog management and sterilization drives.