Swift Justice Sought in Tragic Bishnugarh Case

A swift probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag, has been ordered by Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, who announced the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT, led by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, includes local authorities who aim to investigate all angles of the grievous case. They are expected to submit their report within a week, furthering their search with the help of awaited forensic and autopsy reports.

The incident unfolded when the girl allegedly disappeared during a Ram Navami procession, with her body found a day later. Police indicate it may not be a straightforward case of assault, but state opposition warns of civil unrest if arrests stall.