Govt authorises DGFT for allocation of TRQ items under revised India-Nepal Treaty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:54 IST
The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has been authorised to allocate and monitor imports of 10,000 tonne of copper products and 2,500 tonne of zinc oxide from Nepal under a concessional customs duty provision of a treaty between the countries, according to a public notice.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) will be the designated authority for allocation and monitoring of all TRQ (tariff rate quota) items under the revised India-Nepal Treaty.

Under TRQ, a specified quantity of an item is allowed for export or import at concessional customs duties. Beyond that quantity, the product attracts normal duties.

''DGFT is authorised for allocation and monitor of 10,000 MT of TRQ of copper products...and 2500 MT of zinc oxide from Nepal,'' the public notice said on Thursday.

It said the allocated quota to each manufacturer/exporter on a quarterly basis would be communicated by the designated authority of Nepal to DGFT.

Imports will be permitted through the land customs stations at Kakarbhitta/Naxalbari; Biratnagar/Jogbani; Birganj/Raxaul; Nepalgunj/Nepalgunj Road and Mahendranagar/Banbasa, it added.

''The Indian importer shall file online application for TRQ certificate on the DGFT website,'' it said adding the TRQ certificate will be valid for 12 months.

DGFT deals with exports and import related issues of the country.

