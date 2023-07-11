DGCA gives nod for flying training organisation in Tamil Nadu
Aviation regulator DGCA has given approval for the first flying training organisation in Tamil Nadu.
The Flying Training Organisation (FTO) 'EKVI Air Training Organisation Pvt Ltd' is located in Salem, according to an official.
The new FTO will provide aspiring pilots in the state with training opportunities as per the standards set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the official said on Tuesday.
Now, there are 36 FTOs in the country.
