Jallikattu Festivities: Adrenaline-Packed Tradition in Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu celebrations commenced in Tirupati's Kotha Shanambatla village, marking a vibrant beginning to the Sankranti festival. Several participants tried taming bulls in narrow paths, resulting in injuries to three individuals. Jallikattu holds significant cultural value in Tamil Nadu and some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the Sankranti festival on the horizon, the passionate celebration of Jallikattu has commenced in Tirupati district. This traditional bull-taming sport unfolded in Kotha Shanambatla village, captivating onlookers as young men attempted to control powerful bulls racing through narrow alleyways.

The thrilling event in Chandragiri mandal saw three participants hospitalized due to injuries. Among them, one individual suffered a shoulder dislocation, while two endured minor injuries. They were promptly treated at RUIA Hospital, as confirmed by hospital officials.

Renowned for its cultural significance, Jallikattu is a major attraction in Tamil Nadu and some areas of Andhra Pradesh, symbolizing strength and agility amidst festivities.

