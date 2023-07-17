Railway traffic via Crimea bridge resumes - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:26 IST
Movement of railway transport between Crimea and Russia resumed after an emergency incident on the Crimea Bridge, TASS news agency reported on Monday.
A train has left the Crimean city of Kerch and is en route to Moscow via the bridge, the agency said.
