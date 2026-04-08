Russian Tensions Rise Over Baltic Drone Attacks

Russia has issued a stern warning to the Baltic nations not to permit Ukrainian drones to utilize their airspace to launch attacks on Russian territories. This comes after a series of drone assaults targeted Russia's Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, affecting oil export operations.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, labeled the incidents as acts of terrorism against Russia, during her weekly press briefing. The attacks have raised alarms about the potential involvement of third-party territories in facilitating these drone operations.

Zakharova emphasized that any nation permitting its airspace to be used for such purposes is exposing itself to significant risks, which have been clearly communicated to them by Russian authorities.