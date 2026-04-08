Left Menu

Russian Tensions Rise Over Baltic Drone Attacks

Russia has warned Baltic countries against allowing Ukrainian drones to traverse their airspace for attacks on Russian targets. The warning follows recent disruptions at Russia's Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, due to Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia views these incidents as acts of terrorism against its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST
Russian Tensions Rise Over Baltic Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has issued a stern warning to the Baltic nations not to permit Ukrainian drones to utilize their airspace to launch attacks on Russian territories. This comes after a series of drone assaults targeted Russia's Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, affecting oil export operations.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, labeled the incidents as acts of terrorism against Russia, during her weekly press briefing. The attacks have raised alarms about the potential involvement of third-party territories in facilitating these drone operations.

Zakharova emphasized that any nation permitting its airspace to be used for such purposes is exposing itself to significant risks, which have been clearly communicated to them by Russian authorities.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026