Goa govt to earn revenue from Manohar International Airport from May 2024: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government will start earning revenue from the newly-commissioned airport at Mopa in North Goa from May 2024 onwards, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Wednesday.

The Manohar International Airport at Mopa, inaugurated in December last year, is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.

Sawant told the legislative assembly that the state government owns 37.6 per cent share in the project and will be earning revenue from it from May 2024 onwards.

The opposition questioned the CM over the fate of the old airport at Dabolim in South Goa.

The chief minister said the Dabolim airport will continue operations simultaneously.

Sawant said he would meet civil aviation ministry officials along with Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte to ensure international flights landing at Dabolim are not diverted to the new airport.

