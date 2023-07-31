Tata 1mg Labs Commits Free Anemia Screenings for 10,000 Women and Children

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 31: Each year, on the occasion of JRD Tata's birth anniversary, Tata Group companies come together to celebrate the legacy of the visionary leader. This year, Tata 1mg Labs is launching a crucial campaign to raise Anemia awareness in India and offer vital health support to those in need. As a tribute to JRD Tata's unwavering commitment to a healthier nation, they will conduct 10,000 free Anemia tests for women and children, ensuring a better and healthier future for them.

Anemia, a condition characterized by low hemoglobin levels, primarily caused by iron deficiency, poses a significant health challenge, leading to chronic weakness and fatigue. In India, a staggering 57% of women aged 15-49 years are anemic, forming a substantial proportion of the global Anemia-affected population. An alarming contributing factor to this issue is the lack of visibility of Anemia, especially among females. The Tata 1mg Labs Anemia Screening Campaign aims to build awareness about timely testing by conducting 10,000 free tests for women and children residing in underprivileged areas. The initiative will focus on early detection and timely medical intervention to combat Anemia's detrimental effects on affected patients.

To ensure the success and reach of this life-transforming campaign, Tata 1mg Labs will be joining hands with multiple NGOs. Through these partnerships, the Anemia screening tests will be conducted via a series of camps held over the next two quarters across multiple cities, bringing essential healthcare services closer to those in need. Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder, Tata 1mg, expressed his thoughts about the campaign, stating, "Anemia has emerged as a critical health concern for our nation. The Anemia rate among women and children in India surpasses the global average. By conducting these screening tests for the more vulnerable population and providing them with holistic treatment and prevention, we hope to make a tangible impact on the lives of 10,000 people."

The Tata 1mg Labs Anemia Awareness Campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the values cherished by JRD Tata, and it epitomizes the group's commitment to giving back to society. Through this initiative, Tata 1mg Labs aims to contribute to a healthier nation, fulfilling its brand promise of making healthcare accessible, affordable and understandable, with utmost dedication and care. Source: NFHS-5 (2019-2021)

Tata 1mg is India's largest Digital Health Platform. The company has scaled up rapidly since 2015 to become India's #1 Digital Health Company, commanding the leading share of the time spent in the Digital Healthcare category with over 40 million monthly unique users and 500 million monthly page views. 1mg started with a simple vision of making healthcare Affordable, Accessible & Understandable. Tata 1mg operates India's largest platform comprising e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics, and e-consult services. Tata 1mg is the only company in India operating with a Legit Script & ISO certification for its e-pharmacy lines as well NABL accreditation for its Diagnostics business. In 2021, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in 1mg, and the company was rebranded as Tata 1mg. Tata 1mg Labs are currently present in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun. These state-of-the-art diagnostic labs operated by expert pathologists and microbiologists ensure accurate and fast delivery of reports. The company has a dedicated fleet of trained and fully vaccinated phlebotomists and offers safe home sample collection in more than 50 cities in India.

