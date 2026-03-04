Left Menu

Telangana Man Injured in Abu Dhabi Amid West Asia Tensions

N Rajeswara Rao from Telangana, working at the Abu Dhabi airport, suffered minor injuries due to an attack amidst ongoing West Asia conflict. His family is urging the Indian government for his safe return. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia travelers returning to Hyderabad reported no travel issues despite regional tension.

A Telangana man, N Rajeswara Rao, was injured during an attack near Abu Dhabi airport amid ongoing West Asia conflict, his family revealed. The incident occurred as tensions in the region escalated, impacting local operations.

Rajeswara Rao's father, Prabhakar Rao, stated that his son, employed in airport housekeeping, communicated through video call after the incident, not disclosing the extent of his injuries. Rao's parents are appealing to the Indian government for assistance in their son's safe return.

Contrarily, passengers arriving at Hyderabad's airport from Saudi Arabia reported no significant disruptions. Pilgrims praised the handling of travel arrangements despite facing minor delays due to flight schedules, reflecting stability in certain travel routes.

