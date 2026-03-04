EU Monitors Rising Oil Prices Amidst Iran Conflict

The European Union has reported that the ongoing conflict in Iran has not yet impacted its oil supply. However, an EU official acknowledged rising oil prices as a major concern during a statement released on Wednesday.

Despite these potential market pressures, member states have not formulated any immediate response measures. The EU maintains a watchful eye on the situation, seeking to ensure stable energy resources amid the unfolding geopolitical events.

As oil prices continue to edge upwards, EU authorities are emphasizing the need for vigilance and strategic planning to mitigate any adverse economic effects that could ripple across member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)