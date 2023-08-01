Left Menu

Nepal-India to hold Ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:46 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal and India will hold a Ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting here to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and also take necessary steps to work out a future course of action, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

This will be the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission, the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Nepal to participate in the meeting, according to Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud.

''During the recent BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat held in Bangkok, I invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar, to attend the meeting in Kathmandu for it's Nepal's turn to host the meeting,'' Saud told PTI in Kathmandu over the phone on Tuesday.

Although the date of the meeting has not yet been fixed, Foreign Minister Saud said that the meeting will tentatively take place in October or November.

The Foreign Minister-level Joint Commission is the highest mechanism that will review all aspects of bilateral ties between the two countries.

"The meeting will review the entire gamut of Nepal-India ties as well as take stock of the agreements and understandings reached between the two countries during the recent visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" to India," foreign ministry sources said.

Prime Minister Dahal was on an official visit to India from May 31 to June 2.

The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in January 2021.

