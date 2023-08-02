Left Menu

Light aircraft crashes in Nigerian commercial capital Lagos

The bureau said it had commenced investigating the accident involving a Jabiru J430 light airplane with registration number 5N-CCQ, which occurred just after 1500 (1400 GMT). The aircraft was operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours and had two passengers on board, before it crashed around Oba Akran, a busy area of Lagos.

A light aircraft crashed and burst into flames while on a test flight in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, on Tuesday, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said. The bureau said it had commenced investigating the accident involving a Jabiru J430 light airplane with registration number 5N-CCQ, which occurred just after 1500 (1400 GMT).

The aircraft was operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours and had two passengers on board, before it crashed around Oba Akran, a busy area of Lagos. There were no fatalities, the bureau said. Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos state spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, said two people on board were rescued alive.

Earlier, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said a helicopter had crash-landed on a road in front of the United Bank for Africa building in Lagos, and that four people were taken to hospital. The NSIB, investigates transport accidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable cause and providing safety recommendations.

