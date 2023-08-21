Borosil Ltd., MD, Mr. Shreevar Kheruka receives 'Best Family Business Award 2022'

Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, the distinguished Managing Director of Borosil Ltd., has been bestowed with the esteemed 'Best Family Business Award 2022' at the Indian Family Business Awards. This recognition is a testament to his outstanding leadership and Borosil Ltd.'s significant contribution to the Indian economy and society.

The Indian Family Business Awards, a prestigious platform, celebrates and commends family-owned enterprises that have been pivotal in shaping and advancing the Indian business landscape. Family-owned businesses have long been the bedrock of India's corporate structure, demonstrating remarkable resilience and longevity. The awards were presented by the Honourable Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, in recognition of their exceptional achievements and pivotal role in the nation's growth and development.

During his address at the event, Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil Ltd., expressed his gratitude, saying, ''The Indian Family Business Awards hold immense prestige, and I am deeply honored by this recognition. Successful family businesses, such as ours, place great emphasis on innovation, transformation, and governance. While we have diligently upheld our core values over the years, we have also made a concerted effort to innovate and remain relevant in changing times. This acknowledgment serves as a tremendous source of motivation for our dedicated efforts and also inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs who are entrusted with carrying forward the legacy of successful Indian family businesses while forging their own path.'' The awards ceremony recognized excellence in aspiring and accomplished family businesses across 17 categories. This year's distinguished jury included industry luminaries such as Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital Funds Ltd; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat; Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO of Waterfield Advisors; and Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB – Families and Businesses.

The winners were selected across a spectrum of categories, spanning from 'Best Governance' to 'Most Innovative, Disruptive, and Transformational' firms. Among the other distinguished winners this year were leaders from the pharmaceutical industry, technology giants, and diversified conglomerates.

About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil has been India's most trusted glassware brand since 1962, celebrated for its legacy and innovative prowess. As one of India's foremost glassware manufacturers, it has established a leading presence in the B2B market, serving laboratory products, pharmaceutical packaging, and solar glass sectors. Notably, Borosil has also embraced the direct-to-customer model, directly connecting with consumers to offer them its high-quality products ranging from kitchenware to home appliances and tableware. Evolving from a single-product single-brand entity, Borosil today stands as a multi-product multi-brand organization, reaching its diverse clientele through multiple channels and employs over 4000 dedicated professionals.

