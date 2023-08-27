Nepal Airlines to operate flight from Bhairahawa to Delhi via Kathmandu

Nepal's national flag carrier will operate a weekly flight from the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa to Delhi and Hong Kong, making Kathmandu a transit point. The ticket booking for the same has already started, according to Nepal Airlines spokesperson Ramesh Paudel.

In the beginning, there will be Bhairahawa–Hong Kong and Bhairahawa-Delhi flights via Kathmandu every Tuesday. The number of flights will be increased based on demand, he said.

The flight will take off at 8.15 a.m. from Bhairahawa and reach Kathmandu at 9 a.m. The passengers will then fly to Hong Kong and Delhi respectively in two separate aircraft belonging to the airline.

The passengers can check in at Bhairahawa, where they will be provided boarding passes to the final destination. Their luggage will also be checked in through to their respective destinations, Paudel added.

The Gautam Budh International Airport was put into commercial operation on May 16, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)