Bihar's Battle for Rajya Sabha: A Clash of Coalitions

The political landscape in Bihar is set for a crucial face-off as elections for five Rajya Sabha seats take place on Monday. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded five candidates, while the opposition RJD has put forth Amarendra Dhari Singh.

The NDA's strong presence, with figures like BJP national president Nitin Nabin and others, aims to sweep all five seats but faces a challenge in securing the necessary legislative support for the fifth seat. On the opposition front, the RJD has strategically garnered backing from AIMIM, whose five MLAs promise support for their candidate.

With voting scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm within the Bihar Assembly complex, and the results expected the same day, the political tension remains high. Both coalitions are pulling all stops, with the NDA leveraging its dominant number in the assembly, while the Grand Alliance shores up its own defenses against potential defections.