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Bihar's Battle for Rajya Sabha: A Clash of Coalitions

Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections see five NDA nominees, including CM Nitish Kumar, and one RJD candidate vying for seats. With adequate security, voting occurs at the Bihar Assembly. Results will be declared the same day, determining if NDA secures all seats or RJD clinches one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:27 IST
Bihar's Battle for Rajya Sabha: A Clash of Coalitions
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar is set for a crucial face-off as elections for five Rajya Sabha seats take place on Monday. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded five candidates, while the opposition RJD has put forth Amarendra Dhari Singh.

The NDA's strong presence, with figures like BJP national president Nitin Nabin and others, aims to sweep all five seats but faces a challenge in securing the necessary legislative support for the fifth seat. On the opposition front, the RJD has strategically garnered backing from AIMIM, whose five MLAs promise support for their candidate.

With voting scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm within the Bihar Assembly complex, and the results expected the same day, the political tension remains high. Both coalitions are pulling all stops, with the NDA leveraging its dominant number in the assembly, while the Grand Alliance shores up its own defenses against potential defections.

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