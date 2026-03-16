Bihar's Battle for Rajya Sabha: A Clash of Coalitions
Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections see five NDA nominees, including CM Nitish Kumar, and one RJD candidate vying for seats. With adequate security, voting occurs at the Bihar Assembly. Results will be declared the same day, determining if NDA secures all seats or RJD clinches one.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Bihar is set for a crucial face-off as elections for five Rajya Sabha seats take place on Monday. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded five candidates, while the opposition RJD has put forth Amarendra Dhari Singh.
The NDA's strong presence, with figures like BJP national president Nitin Nabin and others, aims to sweep all five seats but faces a challenge in securing the necessary legislative support for the fifth seat. On the opposition front, the RJD has strategically garnered backing from AIMIM, whose five MLAs promise support for their candidate.
With voting scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm within the Bihar Assembly complex, and the results expected the same day, the political tension remains high. Both coalitions are pulling all stops, with the NDA leveraging its dominant number in the assembly, while the Grand Alliance shores up its own defenses against potential defections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- NDA
- RJD
- Nitish Kumar
- Nitin Nabin
- Amarendra Dhari Singh
- AIMIM
- voting
ALSO READ
RJD Aligns with LDF for Kerala Assembly Polls
Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Frenzy: NDA and RJD's Face-Off
Nitish Kumar's 'Samridhi Yatra': Driving Development in Bihar
Bihar's Future Under Nitish Kumar's Legacy: A Testament of Progress
Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: Transforming Bihar with Rs 781 Crore Initiatives