Left Menu

GDP grows at 7.8 pc in April-June quarter, India continues to be fastest growing major economy

Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of Rs  40.37 lakh crore, as against Rs 37.44 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:40 IST
GDP grows at 7.8 pc in April-June quarter, India continues to be fastest growing major economy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India saw a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24. Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of Rs  40.37 lakh crore, as against Rs 37.44 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23, showing a growth of 7.8 per cent as compared to 13.1 per cent in Q1 2022-23, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Thursday.

With a GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy. China's economy grew by 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023. According to data released by the Ministry, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, which is up from 2.4 per cent in the same quarter of last fiscal. However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 70.67 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.42 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23, showing a growth of 8 per cent as compared to 27.7 per cent in Q1 2022-23, the Ministry added. The quarterly estimates of GDP are indicator-based and are compiled using the benchmark-indicator method, i.e., quarterly estimates available for the previous year referred to as the benchmark year are extrapolated using the relevant indicators reflecting the performance of sectors.

The data sourced from various ministries, departments, and private agencies serve as valuable inputs in the compilation of the estimates. The quarterly GDP estimates for July-September, 2023 (Q2 2023-24) will be released on November 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023