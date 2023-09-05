Scholz: Germany to launch massive push to expand EV charging station coverage

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday announced a massive push to expand charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at Munich's IAA mobility show. Scholz said that in the coming weeks, Germany would become "the first country in Europe to introduce a law requiring operators of 80% of all service stations to provide fast-charging options with at least 150 kilowatts for e-cars".

The move would soon make range anxiety for EVs a thing of the past, he added. Scholz did not give a timeframe for the initiative.

With regards to competition from China in the production of EVs, Scholz said "Competition should spur us on, not scare us."

