Indonesia appreciates China, Japan, S. Korea support for EV ecosystem
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:12 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia appreciates the support given by China, Japan and South Korea to building the Southeast Asian country's electric vehicle ecosystem, its President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.
Widodo was speaking at a meeting between Southeast Asia's regional bloc and the three countries.
