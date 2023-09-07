UIDAI unveils Aadhaar innovations at Global Fintech Festival 2023

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) made an appearance at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday, where it showcased significant product enhancements and collaborative initiatives under the theme of "Reimagine Aadhaar." UIDAI reaffirmed its commitment to providing seamless services through the Aadhaar identity platform, enabling residents to access a wide array of services with ease, read the Ministry of Electronics and IT press release.

UIDAI's standout showcase at the event was the unveiling of its improved Face Authentication feature, which harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, read the press release. This cutting-edge capability, developed entirely in-house, underscores UIDAI's dedication to reimagining Aadhaar authentication for the digital age.

Under the Volunteer Guideline 2022, UIDAI has actively encouraged industry and fintech partners to collaborate, aiming to accelerate technology adoption and discover innovative solutions to better serve residents, read the release. A tangible outcome of this collaborative approach was the fruitful partnership between UIDAI and Airtel Payments Bank.

Their joint efforts focused on enhancing the resident experience for face authentication, including optimizing capture in low-light conditions and integrating more robust fraud detection and prevention mechanisms, read the release. During the event, UIDAI also showcased practical use cases, such as attendance systems for beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and streamlined customer acquisition processes for banks.

As part of GFF 2023, UIDAI convened an industry meet-up under the theme "Reimagine Aadhaar #together." This gathering brought together executives from various fintech firms and ecosystem partners, fostering discussions on collaboration, co-innovation, and the broader adoption of Aadhaar, read the release. In line with a commitment to innovation, UIDAI unveiled plans to establish a new Sandbox environment and a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab at the UIDAI Tech Centre.

These initiatives are designed to facilitate research and development, fostering innovation within the Aadhaar ecosystem. UIDAI's presence at the Global Fintech Festival 2023 reaffirms its dedication to encouraging academia and industry partners to work in tandem, enabling secure, seamless, and inclusive use of Aadhaar for the benefit of all residents.

The event served as a platform to showcase Aadhaar's evolving capabilities and its pivotal role in India's digital transformation journey. (ANI)

