Two friends die as car collides with mini truck in Odisha

Two friends were killed when their car collided head-on with a mini truck in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Mahipur village under the Nayagarh Police Station limits, when the collision took place between the car and the goods vehicle, a senior officer said. The two friends, identified as Sidhartha Sankar Bhoi of Tikabali town and Dharmendra Behera of Gumagarh village of Kandhamal district, died on the spot, he said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when they were returning from Bhubaneswar after admitting Sidhartha’s father Sujit Bhoi to a private hospital.

After the autopsy, the bodies have been handed over to the family members of the deceased, the police officer said. The Nayagarh police seized both the vehicles and started investigating into the accident, he added.

