Left Menu

Flight operations commence at Rajkot airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:05 IST
Flight operations commence at Rajkot airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flights operations at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat commenced on Sunday with the arrival of the first flight from Indore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 this year.

The facility has been designed to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, with a plan to scale it up to 2,800 passengers during peak hours with annual passenger handling capacity pegged at 35 lakh passengers, the AAI said in a statement.

The state's second international airport at Rajkot, connecting the western part of Gujarat, will provide direct connectivity for international travellers visiting the city and nearby areas of Saurashtra. The facility will boost trade, tourism, education and heavy and small-scale industries of the region, it stated.

Moreover, its 3,040-meter-long runway is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the facilitation of 24 X 7 operations, it said and added that the airport is suitable for parking 14 aircraft to cater to more flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023