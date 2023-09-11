Left Menu

Colombia to invest $24.9 billion in transport infrastructure projects

"Through these new projects, once the required timeframes for studies, awarding and pre-construction are met, we will continue to strengthen transportation infrastructure as an engine for the country's economy, generating jobs, boosting development and bringing regions closer together," Camargo said at a press conference. During its first 13 months in office, the government of President Gustavo Petro has allocated 8.94 trillion pesos for the signing of eight contracts that are already underway, the minister said.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:07 IST
Colombia to invest $24.9 billion in transport infrastructure projects
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia will invest more than 100 trillion pesos ($24.9 billion) in rail, port, river and road infrastructure projects during the current presidential administration in a bid to boost economic development in various communities, the transport minister said on Monday. The South American country, with a population of around 50 million, is still lagging behind in its road, port and airport infrastructure, considered by experts to be a top bottleneck for its international trade.

Minister of Transport William Camargo said that the 31 projects aim to reactivate 1,800 kilometers of railroad network, the construction of 15 highway projects, the modernization and expansion of five airports and the strengthening of the river and port system. "Through these new projects, once the required timeframes for studies, awarding and pre-construction are met, we will continue to strengthen transportation infrastructure as an engine for the country's economy, generating jobs, boosting development and bringing regions closer together," Camargo said at a press conference.

During its first 13 months in office, the government of President Gustavo Petro has allocated 8.94 trillion pesos for the signing of eight contracts that are already underway, the minister said. Petro's four-year term will end in August 2026. At the end of August Camargo said that around 580 bridges are in critical condition in the country, requiring investments of up to 2 billion pesos.

($1 = 4,012.26 pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023