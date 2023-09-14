Business briefs
Mumbai Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday said it has entered into a lease agreement to operate a hotel at Frankfurt in Germany, under its iconic Taj brand.The 134-room Taj Hotel Hessischer Hof in Frankfurt, which is slated to reopen in 2025 after renovation, is signed under an operating lease arrangement, IHCL said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has entered into a lease agreement to operate a hotel at Frankfurt in Germany, under its iconic Taj brand.
The 134-room Taj Hotel Hessischer Hof in Frankfurt, which is slated to reopen in 2025 after renovation, is signed under an operating lease arrangement, IHCL said in a statement. ''This is a milestone in IHCL's journey as we expand our footprint in key international gateway cities. Frankfurt, a vibrant metropolis, is one of Europe's most dynamic destinations,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. The hotel was built in 1952 on a former city palace site, owned and operated by the Prince of Hessia as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet starts Thursday, leaders to deliberate on concrete roadmap for 2024 polls
Unveiling of INDIA bloc logo, discussion on common minimum programme on cards at Oppn alliance's 3rd meeting in Mumbai
Raghav Chadha in Mumbai for INDIA alliance, meets fiancee Parineeti Chopra
‘India’ bloc came together to fight “communal forces”: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Mumbai meeting
Unveiling of INDIA bloc logo, discussion on common minimum programme on cards at Oppn alliance's 3rd meeting in Mumbai