Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has entered into a lease agreement to operate a hotel at Frankfurt in Germany, under its iconic Taj brand.

The 134-room Taj Hotel Hessischer Hof in Frankfurt, which is slated to reopen in 2025 after renovation, is signed under an operating lease arrangement, IHCL said in a statement. ''This is a milestone in IHCL's journey as we expand our footprint in key international gateway cities. Frankfurt, a vibrant metropolis, is one of Europe's most dynamic destinations,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. The hotel was built in 1952 on a former city palace site, owned and operated by the Prince of Hessia as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

