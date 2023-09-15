Foreign investment flows into China down 5.1% y/y in Jan-Aug
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:28 IST
Actualised foreign direct investment into China shrank by 5.1% year-on year to 847.2 billion yuan ($116.48 billion) in the first eight months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
($1 = 7.2733 Chinese yuan renminbi)
