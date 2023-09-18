Left Menu

Scindia inaugurates integrated office complex for aviation regulators in national capital

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated the integrated office complex for aviation regulators in the national capital.The integrated office complex Udaan Bhawan in the national capital will house DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation, BCAS Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, AERA Airports Economic Regulatory Authority, AAIB Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and AAI Airports Authority of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:53 IST
The integrated office complex 'Udaan Bhawan' in the national capital will house DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) and AAI (Airports Authority of India). Scindia also launched the Bharatkosh Advance Deposit (e-wallet) facility for the civil aviation ministry. The integrated office complex has been built at a cost of Rs 374.98 crore. Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.

